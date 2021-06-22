Lego Luigi brings 2-player to Lego Super Mario

(Pocket-lint) - Lego is bringing multiplayer to its Lego Super Mario sets. With the addition of Lego Luigi, two players can undertake adventures together for more social play.

You will be able to connect both Mario and Luigi via Bluetooth (or any combination of the two) and play as a team. That includes collecting coins, synchronising their actions, or defeating enemies.

"For us it’s all about encouraging continuous creative rebuilding and extended playtime. With today’s announcement, we’re not only bringing Lego Mario and Lego Luigi, their friends and enemies to life in new interactive ways for endless fun, we’re also thrilled to expand their play experience and the Lego Super Mario universe with even more new sets and characters, something we really hope will excite fans," said the creative lead on Lego Super Mario, Simon Kent.

A new Adventures with Luigo Starter Course will be available from 1 August 2021, along with a Bowser's Airship Expansion Set. The Luigi course will be priced at £49.99 and is available for pre-order at lego.com now.

Bowser's Airship will allow players to take on the infamous flying ship, including a fight with Karnek, a Goomba and Rocky Wrench.

The Airship set will be priced at £89.99.

Writing by Rik Henderson.