Lego announces its biggest set ever - the Lego Art World Map

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has announced its largest set ever by number of pieces - the Lego Art World Map created entirely from 2D Lego tiles.

With a whopping 11,695 tiny elements it dwarves the number of pieces inside the 2018 Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon (7,541 pieces) and the huge Colosseum set (9,036 pieces). It's huge at 104cm wide and 65cm tall.

Available from 1 June, it costs $249.99 in the US and £229.99 in the UK.

Understandably the map also has an 18 plus age rating, so it's intended for adults only. As is often the case with some larger sets, the age rating seems to be a reflection of the patience and effort required rather than any reason why it wouldn't be appropriate for a younger builder to create the set.

The set is primarily made of 1x1 round tiles in various colours, while the underpinnings - like many large sets - are made of Technic elements pinned together. In fact, there are 40 base plates in all.

Apparently the completed set is in three sections and can be assembled in a different order if you want to have your area of the globe in the centre of the map.

You can customise the map with brick-built pins to mark out places you've been to or want to go to. Of course, builders can customise the map in other ways - it's Lego!

The set comes with a coffee-table style instruction booklet, a white brick-built frame and two hanging elements to make the map easy to display, take down and rebuild.

Lego Art lead Fiorella Groves says: "We know that our adult fans love to travel, but many haven’t been able to do so for over a year now. We thought that there was no better way of helping explore the world while relaxing in the comfort of their home than by allowing them to build, rebuild, plan and reminisce through building.

"We hope the Lego Art World Map will inspire new adventures in some, and help others relive and celebrate wonderful travel memories from the past."

Writing by Dan Grabham.