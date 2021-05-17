Lego Daily Bugle Building is the biggest Marvel Lego set yet

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has announced a new addition to its range of Marvel sets and this time it's the Daily Bugle Building. Yes, the building.

You can now build your own Daily Bugle offices, so you can base your adventures around the building that features so often in the Marvel comics.

There are 3,772 pieces in this set, making it the tallest Marvel Lego set yet, which isn't surprising seeing as it's a fictional New York tower. It stands 82cm/32in tall, and is 25cm/9.8in wide at the base.

That building will give you three floors of offices, including those of J Jonah Jameson and Peter Parker, while you'll also get the street outside and the back alley. You'll have the option to have a smashed in level to recreate famous scenes from the comics.

There's a massive 25 Minifigs in the set including Fire Star, Blade, Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man, J. Jonah Jameson, Betty brant, Venom, Miles Moraes, Spider-Ham, Green Goblin, Gwen Stacy, Carnage, Punisher, Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Black Cat, Robbie Robertson, Ben Urich, Mysterio, Daredevil, Sandman, Aunt May, newspaper worker, New York taxi driver, receptionist.

The set will officially go on sale on 1 June, with a retail price of £274.99/€299.99/$299.99.

Happy Lego web slinging!

Writing by Chris Hall.