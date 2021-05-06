Lego Star Wars latest is The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle

(Pocket-lint) - Lego's latest Star Wars set has been announced. Inspired by the new Disney+ animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the set is the Attack Shuttle from the series.

Rated for children age 9+. the 969 piece set will cost $100/£90 and will be available from 1 August, though you can pre-order now. Five characters - Tech, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker and Crosshair - have all been recreated as minifigures for the set.

The 20cm-high and 25cm-long Attack Shuttle set also comes with two land speeders, plus plenty of detail like weapon storage in the cabin, foldable wings and spring-loaded shooters.

In the new series, the Attack Shuttle is piloted by a group of elite clones known as the Bad Batch (yep, the aforementioned Tech, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker and Crosshair).

Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Lego Star Wars creative lead said: "I’m thrilled that we can finally reveal this great new model that celebrates the launch of the new animated series. Star Wars: The Bad Batch characters are so unique and deserve an awesome ride, which they definitely got in the Attack Shuttle.

"We hope it inspires many young fans to relive their favourite scenes from the new series, as well as to come up with their own storylines."

