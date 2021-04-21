Lego intros Luigi Starter Course to its Nintendo Super Mario range

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has announced that there's now a Luigi version of the Nintendo Super Mario Starter Course set. Previously the Starter Course was only available with a Mario character.

The $60/£50 Starter Course sets are essentially the main part of the Lego Super Mario range onto which you can add other sets such as Expansion sets, Power-Up packs and Character Packs.

The 71387 Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is also completely compatible with the Mario Starter Course, so you can easily just add it on.

The idea behind the whole range is that you can create your own challenges thanks to endless ways to combine the sets. The main characters are interactive, so Luigi also has the same colour sensor and LCD display to react to movement. There's also a speaker to play sound effects and music from the iconic Nintendo series.

The new Luigi Starter Course includes several brown-coloured bricks signifying the Tower biome that will trigger a new sound from the Lego Luigi and a ? Block with extra rewards.

The new Luigi Starter Course will be available from 1 August, a year on from the launch of the original sets. In terms of age, the range is rated 6+.

