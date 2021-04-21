  1. Home
  2. Parenting
  3. Parenting news
  4. Lego parenting news

Lego intros Luigi Starter Course to its Nintendo Super Mario range

Author image, Associate editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Lego Lego intros Luigi Starter Course to its Nintendo Super Mario range

- Just add onto any other Lego Super Mario sets

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has announced that there's now a Luigi version of the Nintendo Super Mario Starter Course set. Previously the Starter Course was only available with a Mario character.

The $60/£50 Starter Course sets are essentially the main part of the Lego Super Mario range onto which you can add other sets such as Expansion sets, Power-Up packs and Character Packs.

squirrel_widget_4540201

The 71387 Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is also completely compatible with the Mario Starter Course, so you can easily just add it on. 

10 best Lego sets 2021: Our favourite Star Wars, Technic, City, Frozen II sets and more
10 best Lego sets 2021: Our favourite Star Wars, Technic, City, Frozen II sets and more By Dan Grabham ·

Each year Lego unveils stacks of new sets. Here are our current favourites.

The idea behind the whole range is that you can create your own challenges thanks to endless ways to combine the sets. The main characters are interactive, so Luigi also has the same colour sensor and LCD display to react to movement. There's also a speaker to play sound effects and music from the iconic Nintendo series. 

The new Luigi Starter Course includes several brown-coloured bricks signifying the Tower biome that will trigger a new sound from the Lego Luigi and a ? Block with extra rewards. 

The new Luigi Starter Course will be available from 1 August, a year on from the launch of the original sets. In terms of age, the range is rated 6+. 

You can check out our guide to all the other Lego Super Mario sets here

Writing by Dan Grabham.
Recommended for you
Lego intros Luigi Starter Course to its Nintendo Super Mario range
Lego intros Luigi Starter Course to its Nintendo Super Mario range By Dan Grabham ·
A year with Screen Time's parental controls: Peace of mind for parents
A year with Screen Time's parental controls: Peace of mind for parents By Chris Hall ·
Lego's latest Adidas collab enables you to customise a pair of Ultraboost shoes
Lego's latest Adidas collab enables you to customise a pair of Ultraboost shoes By Dan Grabham ·
Lego intros Star Wars Darth Vader helmet and Imperial Probe Droid collectibles
Lego intros Star Wars Darth Vader helmet and Imperial Probe Droid collectibles By Dan Grabham ·
Lego's NASA Space Shuttle Discovery set celebrates 30 years since Hubble Telescope launch
Lego's NASA Space Shuttle Discovery set celebrates 30 years since Hubble Telescope launch By Dan Grabham ·
Best baby monitors 2021: Top baby cams to buy for audio and video
Best baby monitors 2021: Top baby cams to buy for audio and video By Britta O'Boyle ·