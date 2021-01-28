Lego's newest Porsche 911 set can be made into either the 911 Turbo or the Porsche 911 Targa

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has debuted a new Porsche 911 set which you can build into two iconic models of the 1970s and 1980s 911 - the Porsche 911 Turbo and 911 Targa. While the first is fixed-roof, the latter is a convertible.

The set can be built into either model at any one time.

It's not the first time Lego has produced a 911-themed set - there's been a Technic version of the 911 RSR around for a while, while there was also a Lego Speed Champions version of the 1974 911 Turbo. These models certainly look like the originals far more than certain other Lego vehicles designed to look like iconic cars (we're thinking of the Lego Aston Martin DB5 here).

On both versions of the new 911 model, the 2+2 sports seats and dashboard are finished in dark orange and nougat. Other interior details include a handbrake, gearshift and working steering, while the front seats also tilt forward for access to the rear seats.

There are also specific details for each build, too, as you'd expect from a $120/£120 model; the 911 Turbo sports distinctive Turbo badges, a wide rear axle, turbocharger and intercooler plus a rear spoiler.

And the 911 Targa’s roof is fully removable and can be stored in the front of the car. There's also a brick-built wraparound rear window.

Writing by Dan Grabham.