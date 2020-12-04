Lego's latest Technic set is the iconic Jeep Wrangler

(Pocket-lint) - Lego's latest Technic set is based on the iconic Jeep Wrangler. But it's not a large set like the recently-announced Ferrari 488 GTE or last year's Land Rover Defender.

Instead, it's more along the lines of the 830-piece, McLaren Senna GTR and will also hit a sub-$50/£50 price poingt. With 665 pieces and an age rating of 9+ it's an ideal entry-level introduction into the Technic range and it may seem a little odd to say this but it achieves something that Lego creations sometimes don't - it really does look like the Jeep Wrangler thanks to the round headlamps and well-known seven-slot grille.

As is traditional for Technic vehicles, there's fully working front steering as well as usable suspension and a winch, too. It's a ruggedised variant that makes us wish for a Jurassic Park themed version! The suspension means you can use it to drive over obstacles in your home, so unlike many Technic sets it's also something you can play with - it's around 24cm long and 12cm high.

The hood/bonnet pops up, while doors also open, too and so you can explore the engine and interior including fold-down seats. And, of course, there's that bright and fun yellow colour scheme.

The Lego Technic Jeep Wrangler will be available from 1 January.

Writing by Dan Grabham.