Lego's latest version of Ghostbusters' Ecto-1 is the most detailed yet

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has revealed an awesome new version of the legendary Ghostbusters Ecto-1 vehicle which is based on the 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor - one of the most recognisable cars in movie history.

Available from 15 November, the new more detailed and larger Creator series model comes ahead of the new Ghostbusters film - Ghostbusters: Afterlife in which we know we're going to see the old car rather than a new version. It'll cost $200 or £180.

There are some enhancements versus the previous Lego versions (and indeed the original Ecto-1) since the version in the film has a 'gunner' seat which rotates out of the car, plus there are rust patches!

The first Lego Ecto-1 was a Lego Ideas set featuring minifigures of the original Ghostbusters to celebrate 30 years of the first movie. It rapidly became hard to find and versions still change hands for significant cash. Then there was a second version for the 2016 reboot film directed by Paul Feig featuring Ecto-1 and the Ecto-2 motorbike.

Sadly though, there are no figures this time because the model is on a larger-than-minifigure scale at nearly 50cm long and 23cm high.

Bring an original back to life! ECTO-1 returns for a new generation of Ghostbusters https://t.co/m3sHqTMvAx pic.twitter.com/kyYf3bEE2v — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 5, 2020

Mind you, whereas the others could be considered playsets, this is more of a collector's item. There's a ghost trap that slots in the back, while the steering works, too. There are two new Lego elements here, too - the bespoke windscreen and the five-part steering wheel.

The set designer, Michael Psiaki said "I love creating Lego vehicles and having previously designed the Lego James Bond Aston Martin DB5, I loved the challenge of working on the Ecto-1. This is the largest and most detailed version of this car that we have ever created, It is crammed full of authentic features and easter eggs, that I’m excited for builders to discover as they put this model together."

