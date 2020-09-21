Star Wars' Baby Yoda gets a Lego recreation (of course!)

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has announced yet another Star Wars tie-in - and this one will be super popular. It's a desk-or-shelf-size recreation of The Child from The Mandalorian - known to most of us as Baby Yoda.

Unless you have kids, The Mandalorian has been one of the key reasons to get Disney+ and The Child became one of the hottest new toys on the market. Probably the main surprise is that it's taken Lego quite this long to make a Lego recreation - although there's previously been a BrickHeadz version.

The set is rated for ages 10+ and is available globally from 30 October, but you can pre-order it today. It's sure to be extremely popular over the Christmas period.

The model measures just under 20cm (7.8 inches) in height and it has a not-inconsiderable 1,073 pieces. The model features a posable head, movable ears and adjustable mouth so you can choose your own expression when you display it.

"When I received the challenge to create a LEGO brick-built version of the Child, I knew that I had to get it just right" says Lego designer Michael Lee Stockwell.

"The goal was to capture the charm, and above all, the cuteness of the character, so we worked meticulously, choosing and placing each and every brick. We even included authentic details like the gearstick knob – a favourite toy of the Child as seen in the series."

Writing by Dan Grabham.