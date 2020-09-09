Lego's latest Star Wars set is an epic recreation of the Mos Eisley Cantina

(Pocket-lint) - Lego has announced the latest in its never-ending line up of Star Wars tie-in sets - an awesome recreation of the Mos Eisley Cantina.

It's the latest set in Lego's Star Wars Master Builder series (no, not Ultimate Collectors Series or UCS) and you will need to be a patient assembler of bricks since there are a whopping 3,187 pieces. It's around 19cm high, 52cm wide and 58cm deep when opened.

There has been a previous, cheaper, version of the set as you can see here:

Of course, the Cantina was featured in Star Wars: A New Hope in the famous scene where Han Solo and Luke Skywalker first meet. You'll be able to immerse yourself in a world of smugglers, musicians, bounty hunters and Jedis of course. The main building opens up so you can recreate the famous scenes.

The set also comes with eight classic Star Wars minifigures including Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and C-3PO but there are a whopping 21 minifigures in total. Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan and Garindan are in minifigure form for the very first time. It's certainly a one of the best Lego Star Wars sets we've seen launched.

The set has plenty of fun quirks of course including two landspeeders and a dewback figure. There's also a Wanted poster featuring R2-D2 and C-3PO, plus kyber crystals hidden in one of the exterior buildings.

Speaking about the process behind the set, designer Cesar Soares said: "The first time I watched the cantina scene in Star Wars: A New Hope, I was just 12 years old. I remember thinking, ‘this is where the adventure starts!’ Years later, when I became a Lego Star Wars designer in 2016, this was the first set I built.

"With this design, we’ve added external buildings like the Jawa shop, refined the details, and chosen an impressive 21 minifigure characters, including all-new alien figures. I love that all Star Wars characters have cool backstories, no matter how briefly they appear, it wasn’t easy to decide which characters to include in the set, but we hope fans will love the entire model and its line-up of heroes and villains."

The set will be available to Lego VIPs from 16 September and then globally from 1 October. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Writing by Dan Grabham.