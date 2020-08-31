Harry Potter Diagon Alley Lego set comes with 14 minifigs and over 5500 pieces

(Pocket-lint) - The latest Harry Potter Lego set is looking to break records, with 5544 pieces and measuring over a metre long when built.

The Diagon Alley set from Harry Potter recreates some of the street's famous stores where Harry Potter gets his first taste of the magical world he is about to become part of and frequently revisited through the books and films.

While the whole set would be over a metre wide when constructed, there's freedom to rearrange the order of the stores and create the version of Diagon Alley that you want to see.

The stores include Ollivanders Wand Shop, Scribbulus Writing Implements, Quality Quidditch Supplies, the Daily Prophet, Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlor, Flourish & Blotts bookseller and Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes.

There are store fronts and interiors, 14 minifigs including central characters, letting you recreate scenes from a number of the Harry Potter movies.

"I love how faithful the final design is to the architectural details in the film. You can barely see some of these buildings zooming past your screen, but we tracked down different photographs from the sets - some of them from nearly 20 years ago - to make sure everything is spot on. Diagon Alley is the biggest set I've designed to-date and I am really proud of how it has come together," said Marcos Bessa, Lego Harry Potter design lead commented.

For those who want to have a closer look at it, Lego is also launching it as an augmented reality experience through its website at Lego.com/enterthemagic.

It's a huge set and likely to be on many lists for Christmas and it comes with a pretty big price too at £369.99.

Writing by Chris Hall.