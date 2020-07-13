A Lego version of the Nintendo NES is coming - will it launch alongside the main Super Mario range?

Lego and Nintendo are set to collaborate again, with a brick version of the NES apparently slated for a 1 August release.

The epic set will have what looks like a full-size version of the console, cartridge and controller complete with a CRT TV with a scene from the game on the screen. According to a page in the instruction manual, you can join it with the upcoming Super Mario Starter Course, too.

You can put the Mario figure on top of the TV in a special slot, although it's unclear how that will add to the experience.

The Lego NES will certainly be an epic build with 2,646 pieces and is an 18+ set like the recent Micky and Minie mouse collab with Disney. The box of the NES is designed to reflect the style of the original console, too. But as you'd expect it won't be cheap with reports suggesting a price tag over $200/£200.

The leaked images were revealed by Chinese site VJGamer but appear to be on the money as Lego itself teased the launch of the set in a tweet (which you can see below).

The Super Mario range of sets is launching on 1 August - and we're really excited to play with those as well!