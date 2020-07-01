Lego has announced new sets designed to help adults relax and recharge by building their own wall art pieces.

Lego Art sets will come in different themes, including the Beatles, Marvel (Iron Man), Star Wars, and Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe pop art image.

Each set comes with enough Lego tiles to make different variants. You get one set of canvas boards, but different designs to choose from: John, Paul, George or Ringo, for example.

There are four sets initially:

Lego Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe - which can be built into any of the four most iconic colour schemes.

Lego The Beatles - which comes with enough tiles and desiigns to make any member of the band you choose.

Lego Marvel Studios Iron Man - which comes with three designs, but can also make one larger canvas design if you combine three of the same set.

Lego Star Wars The Sith - which comes with designs for Darth Vader, Kylo Ren and Darth Maul. Combine three sets and you can make a larger frieze of Darth Vader.

The Lego Iron Man set will be available exclusively from Lego retail stores and online, while the other three will also be available from other retailers in the UK, starting 1 August. They will be released in the US a month later, on 1 September 2020.

Each set is priced at £114.99 in the UK, $119.99 in the States.