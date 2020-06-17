Lego's buildable Mickey and Minnie Mouse are simply super

Lego has announced a large model of Disney's Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Aimed at adult Lego fans (the set is marked as being 18+), the models are obviously for those in the market for collectables rather than play sets.

The set will require some patience to put together for one thing - there are 1,739 pieces in the set and the price is somewhat eye-watering at $180/£170.

The figures are sizeable - 36cm high - and there are also a few accessories you can build, too, such as a classic camera.

Lego designer Ollie Gregory says they had to work hard to get the design of this set right.

"We always look to design things that people would like to put on their shelf, including my own, which is why we went for the ‘classic’ Mickey Mouse design with the iconic silhouette and colour palette. As a surprise for builders, the characters insides are built from colourful elements inspired by classic outfits worn by the pair in the past.

"There were lots of challenges to overcome. For example, to create the tips of their noses we even had to bring back the classic Space Helmet in black, which hasn’t been seen since 1987. Lego fans will also notice that we have debuted a new colour in this set, brown with Opalesence, the first time it is included in any set – so there’s lots to explore with this build!"

Lego and Disney have collaborated repeatedly over recent years - in 2019 Lego recently celebrated 20 years of Star Wars sets and, of course, the Star Wars brand is now owned by Disney.

Lego has also released Frozen and Toy Story sets in recent times, too. Lego has also recently released a Steamboat Willie Lego Ideas set, while there's a recreation of the classic Disney Castle, too.