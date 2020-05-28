The Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian is a faithful 4,000 piece reproduction of the epic supercar

Lego has revealed a 1:8 scale, 4,000-piece reproduction of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, available in June.

The real car was first shown at last year' Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Only 63 of the real cars are being produced, so this will be slightly less of a limited edition.

Mind you, as it retails at a whopping $380/£350, it probably won't ship in huge quantities!

As you'd expect from a Technic set, the model features all the intricate features you'd expect such as the scissor doors, a rear spoiler that activates with a cockpit switch. In a similar vein to other Technic sets there's also plenty of working cogs, this time in an eight-speed sequential gearbox which works using a paddle-shift, just like in the real thing.

The engine is in the back, of course, while underneath the bonnet/hood is a little surprise - a Lamborghini overnight bag and a serial number that unlocks special video content featuring Lamborghini and Lego experts talking about the model.

The car is finished in a rather eye-catching vivid lime-green while the wheels are finished in gold (a bit of a clash if you ask us). The model measures 13cm high and clocks in at 60cm in length - it's a large model.

Lego is pitching it as a successor to the awesome Bugatti Chiron which you can pick up for much less than it cost when first released.

Don't forget to check out our guide to the best Lego sets around.