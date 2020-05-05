The latest Lego Ideas list of potential sets is a feast with Tesla Cybertruck, Knight Rider, Indiana Jones and more

The latest list of potential Lego Ideas sets is an absolute feast, with set ideas including the Knight Rider KITT car and the Tesla Cybertruck.

The Lego Ideas program enables anybody to submit set ideas. Sets that pass the threshold of 10,000 fan supporters are then considered by Lego to become real Lego sets.

All-in-all 26 sets have passed the threshold during the latest review period, more than double the usual number of sets to be considered - presumably due to the growth in people with time to build at the present moment.

Other licensed ideas are also high on the agenda, with a Mary Poppins scene in addition to an Indiana Jones trilogy set, the Krusty Krab from Spongebob Squarepants and the car from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Futurama is also represented with the Planet Express headquarters, while there's also Hyrule Castle from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

There's also a Blue Origin rocket, launch tower and Blue Moon Lander, too, and that's before you get to the Queen - the band not the person - Miracle Express. That's the train as shown in the band's 1989 single Breakthru.

And that's before you get to several original ideas, too.

Lego will report back on the progress of these set ideas late in 2020 - the next set of sets to be decided on is the third raft of set ideas from 2019.