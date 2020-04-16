This Lego Star Wars A-Wing is the latest in the Ultimate Collectors Series

A little early for Star Wars day but still very welcome is this - the latest Lego Ultimate Collectors Series Star Wars model - the A-Wing Starfighter.

Following on the series from sets including the Millennium Falcon and Y-Wing Starfighter (both of which we've been lucky enough to build) comes this - the iconic A-wing Starfighter from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The pilot minifigure is all-new, while the cockpit canopy is removable. There are also pivoting laser cannons.

It's also not as expensive and large ads some UCS sets, clocking in at 1,673 pieces and £180/$180. The 18+ (yes, adults-only strangely) set is 27cm high, 42cm long and 26cm wide and is an impressive reproduction of the plane. Like the Y-Wing, it also has a display stand.

You can check out what we thought when we built the Y-Wing. That was only a 14+ build and still contained some intricate parts. So it'll be interesting to see what makes the new A-Wing not appropriate for a 14-year-old. We certainly think it'll be a lot more similar an experience to building the Y-Wing than when we built the huge 7,541 piece, Millennium Falcon.

Lego also recently announced Boba Fett, Stormtrooper and TIE Fighter pilot helmets as part of the 21-year-old Lego Star Wars series, first launched in time for 1999's The Phantom Menace.