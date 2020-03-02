Lego's Fiat 500 is a faithful recreation of the design classic

The latest Lego Creator Expert set to hit the streets is a faithful recreation of the Italian design legend that is the Fiat 500 – the original, that is, not the rather blobby modern version.

It’s not the first small car to be embodied in the Creator Expert series – the Mini Cooper was around a couple of years ago, though has since been discontinued.

Various other cars have been introduced as part of the series including the best-looking set the Ford Mustang which is still on sale alongside a London double-decker bus, VW Camper and Beatle as well as James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 (which doesn’t look quite as good as the original in our opinion).

The car is based on the Fiat 500F from the late 1960s and features a detailed interior and functioning sunroof so you can soak up the Italian sun while cruising down the Amalfi Coast. It’s a 960-piece model with spare tyre in the boot, a luggage rack on the back and an opening bonnet.

Adding to the ambience is a folding easel with a painting of the car outside Rome’s Colosseum.

Wondering how this model was designed? Check out this video featuring commentary from set designer Pierre Normandin.