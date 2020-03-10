Classic Lego sets: Do you remember these all time greats?

Lego is a world unto itself, so popular and enjoyable that it's become one of the world's most enduring and famous toy brands. It's also been around for ages, and has been putting out amazing, iconic builds and sets for most of that time.

We've taken a look back through the archives to remind you of some of the very best Lego sets ever made - perhaps you even had some, back in the day. Some are old, while others are really recent, but all of them are super impressive and great fun to build.

The Falcon tops out our list for one simple reason - as we remember, it's been the one Lego set that every kid wants, but only a few can afford, for years now. Whichever version you get your hands on, you're building one of the most iconic spaceships in design history, one that would proudly decorate any home and still be great fun to play with.

Most of the sets we feature on this list aren't hyper-serious collector's editions, but we're making an exception for the 1989 Batmobile. This beautiful set is a loving recreation of the 1989 film vehicle right down to the hubcaps and will be a real labour of love for anyone who sets out to build it.

Now we're really going back to our roots, though. Historic Lego sets are some of the very best, with masses of character squeezed into simple designs and models (just look at those horses' eyes!). The King's Castle has iconic pennants and guards, with a drawbridge using twine that was so easy to get tangled it beggared belief.

If you're talking about castles, though, it's worth admitting that there's on that trumps all the others - Hogwarts. This stunning home to budding wizards and witches is massive and detailed, with countless delightful touches like the included Womping Willow and a cheeky Hungarian Horntail clinging to its tallest tower.

Lego Star Wars is something else, though, and we can't help but return to it. This gargantuan Star Destroyer set will dominate your living room while you build it, but end up with a hyper-imposing and impressive set. The Imperial officer minifigs down on the base give you a sense for how large this one is.

There's nothing like a fun setting to make a Lego set last long in the memory, and Fort Legoredo's cowboy styling is brilliant. The log walls of the fort and its guardsmen armed with guns contend against a gang of pistol-toting outlaws to allow for countless stories and battles.

Okay, this time we're willing to promise - this is our last Star Wars set. But we couldn't leave out the Death Star, a set that's had kids and adults drooling with envy for ages. This is most recent and up-to-date version, which is also the biggest yet, and includes a hanger and throne room among other sections.

Lego and pirates go together like peanut butter and jelly. It's a perfect match, as demonstrated by the classic Black Seas Barracuda, a pirate ship we'd be proud to call home. Those striped sails look innocent, but the Jolly Rodger says otherwise, making this ship more than meets the eye.

Lego Technic might be divisive when it comes to whether it's pure Lego or not, but the Bugatti Chiron makes our list regardless. It got loads of attention when it was unveiled for just how much it does look like the car it's imitating, and it remains a great set for anyone looking for a slightly more challenging build.

We're going properly old school again, though, with this simple but effective airplane from Lego's earlier days. It nicely showcases how Lego used to do such brilliant work with far simpler components, designing the essence of a set without needing bespoke pieces.

An airplane needs somewhere to land, though, and this lovely (rather quaint) airport set is a great way to expand and shows off a later, more sophisticated era of Lego. For example, you've got rubber tyres for wheels and that unique clock piece atop the airport. We particularly like how crammed in that flight controller must be in their tower.

Lego visits another diverse time in history with this Samurai set that oozes character, in particular with the tiered structure of its gate. That ninja sneaking in provides the opportunity for plenty of fun scenarios and skullduggery.

Space exploration (the real-life, non-Star Wars kind) has been a big-ticket for Lego down the years - its space sets are pretty iconic, as referenced by the Lego Movie when it came out. This Shuttle Launch set has everything you'd want, from the shuttle itself to the buggy for NASA's people.

A much more recent bit of space shuttle action for Lego has come in the form of a new set of the International Space Station. It's not as big as it looks, but it certainly is delightful, and all the more impressive for the fact that it represents a very real and current bit of space tech.

But decades ago the ISS was just a figment in spacefarers' imaginations, and Lego had to do its own guesswork. The likes of the Twin Starfire spaceship came out of that process, inspiring generations of youngsters with its twin-piloted pods and blasters.

Later than that, proper moon bases came into vogue. The Zenon base is a great example of how limited components can still make for completely otherworldly sets, with that big blue plastic dome panel in particular a massive evocative piece.

Lego has done official tie-ins with Indiana Jones, but we love this unconnected Egyptian adventure set even more for it being generic. The skeleton in the back of the car is a classic minifig, while the adventurer himself is so characteristic. This set made us want to explore the world well before we were able to actually do so.

If you're talking about minifigs with character, though, look no further than the Dragon Rider. How's that for a helmet, eh? It pairs with a furious glower and a bull's insignia on his chest and shield to make it clear - this is one of Lego's all-time badasses. That's before you remember that he's literally riding an actual dragon, too.

If dragons are your thing, though, this set takes the foundation laid by the Dragon Rider and takes it up a notch. It's a hilltop fortress complete with a treasure chest, guarded by a wizard and with a caged dragon in its basement - what's not to love? The fire-belching dragon above the gate, meanwhile, is the cherry on top.

We're rounding out our list in style with a set that's all about helping people - this multi-storey hospital set is a great example of the peak of Lego's city building years, when you could pick up fun sets for everyday scenarios like hospitals or schools, to build an entire city if you had the patience. There are loads of lovely touches, but our favourite is the doctor's skeleton on the middle floor.