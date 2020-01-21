There's a Lego Ideas International Space Station set incoming

It's been known for a while that Lego was turning its attention to the International Space Station (ISS) and that day is finally here.

It's part of the Lego Ideas series that takes fan ideas and turns them into reality - but it wasn't originally picked by the committee that decides which sets to pick.

Indeed, the set was resurrected as part of Lego Ideas' 10th Anniversary celebrations which gave users the chance to bring back a previously rejected set. The ISS won by a country mile (although was up against pretty ropey competition in our view).

“We decided that one of these great ideas should have a second chance, so we thought we would turn the Lego Ideas process upside down," said Lego's Hasan Jensen. "It was great fun to follow the fan vote."

There have been some other rumours and leaks that the set would be on sale in February. And now there's this pretty convincing teaser trailing a 21 January reveal.

This Nasa model contains 864 pieces, including the iconic space station itself and a Lego Nasa space shuttle with three mini cargo spacecraft.

The set comes with a 148-page booklet, packed with interesting facts and information about the ISS itself.

As a Lego Ideas set it doesn't have the same level of detail as a Creator Expert set - it's more along the lines of last year's Lunar Lander set which also clocked in around the 1,000 piece mark.