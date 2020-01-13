Lego adds Manchester United's Old Trafford ground to its detailed Creator Expert series

In what could be the first of many tie-ups with teams, Lego has announced a brick version of Manchester United’s iconic Old Trafford ground which celebrates its 110th birthday this year (although it looks slightly different today than 110 years ago).

Rather than being part of the Lego Architecture series of miniature cityscapes and iconic buildings, the new £250 model belongs to Creator Expert, the line of expensive, premium models with adults in mind.

Although many Creator Expert sets are on minifigure scale – like the excellent roller coaster, 2019’s gingerbread house and new-for-2020 bookshop – there are many that don’t fit into that scale.

The 1:600 replica model is rated for ages 16 and up, although from a first glance we think younger builders would be fine building it with a little help. As with other Creator Expert sets, the age rating could be more to do with the patience required to build the set – after all, this features a whopping 3,898 pieces and will take many hours to build.

You’ll need a little bit of space to store it, too – it clocks in at 18.5cm high, 47cm long and 39cm wide. There’s a solid display base, so it should be fairly easy to move it about, though.

There are several key details on the set - to the right is a tiny version of the 2008 United Trinity statue that sits on the forecourt featuring George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law. And the Munich Clock - commemorating the 1958 Munich disaster – sits on the side of the south-east corner.

The set will go on general sale on 1 February, though Lego VIP members will get the option to buy from 16 January, when it will also be available in Lego retail stores.