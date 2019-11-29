The new Legoland in New York will have an AR trick up its sleeve

Lego's got a big new park planned for New York, in case you hadn't heard - it opens July 2020, and it would seem that Lego's got pretty lofty ambitions for its latest location.

It's taken the wraps off an early version of a new ride for the park, the Lego Factory Adventure Ride, and shown off some fun tech that can actually turn visitors into minifigures right in front of their very own eyes.

The ride is trackless, with visitors getting into a cart to be taken through a story, with a little control over the motion and direction of the cart. The ride looks to tell a tale of how a factory might make lego bricks, though we'll assume some creative license has been used to jazz up that concept a bit.

The exciting bit is that, in partnership with experience designers Holovis, the ride will feature sections where visitors can see themselves on screens around them, in minifig form.

The software, called HoloTrac, uses AI and facial recognition in a similar way to how deepfake videos are created, to read details of visitor's appearance in order to recreate them on their minifigure version.

This means that if you go in wearing a red wig and sunglasses, your minifigure will reflect this, along with any more natural parts of your appearance. Obviously it won't go too deep in this detail, since it's chasing a Lego aesthetic, not photorealism. You will be able to pull faces and have expressions reflected by your virtual self, though, making for some great likely photo opportunities.

There still aren't many more details on the ride to uncover though - Lego was showing off the technical side of things at the extravagantly-named International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo in Florida, and mostly focused on this recognition tech.

