Lego Speed Champions' next launch is the epic Nissan GT-R NISMO

Lego Speed Champions has launched some epic collaborations with car companies over the last few years and it's now teamed up with Nissan to release a scale model of the epic Nissan GT-R NISMO supercar.

The Lego Speed Champions Nissan GT-R NISMO will be available in January. It’s one of the first in the 2020 Speed Champions themed sets, which will be 25 percent bigger than previously, presumably in an effort to squeeze in more details. As we found when we spoke to Lego around the launch of one of the older Ford Speed Champions sets, it's pretty difficult incorporating authentic and intricate details of a life-size racing car in a relatively small Lego set.

Here, Lego design lead Chris Stamp took up the challenge of channelling the NISMO into a worthy 193g model. The final GT-R NISMO set comprises 298 elements. "In Lego Speed Champions, we always aim to include new types of racing vehicles," says Stamp. "

"Authenticity is always our main concern, and we spent a lot of time exploring different building techniques to correctly recreate the taillights, as they are one of the most recognizable details on the car. I am really happy with the end result!”

Hiroshi Tamura, Nissan’s chief product specialist for the GT-R said: “The GT-R has been part of my life since I was 10 years old. Working with the LEGO Group was like awakening my inner 10-year-old self to rediscover what makes the GT-R so special to me.”

