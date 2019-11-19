Lego's Top Gear collab is an app-controlled Technic car - but where's The Stig?

The previously teased collaboration between Lego Technic and the BBC's Top Gear has been revealed. The set - bizarrely out on Boxing Day - is an app-controlled motorised car.

It's meant to be The Stig's rally car it seems, but apart from stickers has no connection with the show whatsoever - and no Stig figure or anything similar which seems a little bizarre.

Lego used to have Technic figures which were larger than minifigures but discontinued them many years ago - presumably because Lego didn't want to be restricted on size for Technic model designs.

The 463 piece set is intended for builders of 9 years and above and will cost $129.00 in the US and £124.99 in the UK when available.

The rally car comes complete with a large motor, an XL motor and a Bluetooth controlled smart hub which communicates with your phone or tablet. The set uses the existing Lego Technic Control+ app available from the App Store or Google Play.

The app enables you to control steering, multi-touch control and gyro control and will take you through different challenges and achievements. There are also videos to help you master the car's functions.

"The Lego Technic Top Gear Rally Car is the result of several months hard work from the Lego and BBC Studios teams and we can’t wait to see it on the shelves soon” said Jason Easy from Top Gear producer BBC Studios.

