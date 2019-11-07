  1. Home
Lego just revealed an epic 3,300 piece version of the best Batmobile ever

- The epic 1989 Batmobile is made up from three kilos of bricks!

Lego has just revealed what may prove to be one of its best sets ever - a faithful recreation of the 1989 Batmobile to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic film. The best Batmobile ever? We think so, although the competition is fierce. 

Lego has long teamed up with Warner Bros. to release various sets including various Batman kits. And, of course, there was the Lego Batman Movie and a whole bunch of spin-off sets there, too. 

The new (old) Batmobile has a whopping 3,300 pieces weighing over 3kg (yes, over three kilos of bricks!) and will be available from 29 November from Lego US and Lego UK

The vehicle measures over 60cm long and is designed for display - there's a rotating plate that sits underneath, while there's also an information plaque and a stand for the minifigures, too. 

However, it is minifigure scale - the set includes three new figures including Batman, The Joker and Vicki Vale. 

The cockpit - which is a specially-designed element - opens up while there are numerous other details such as pop-up machine guns controlled by turning the exhaust. 

There are also Bat emblems on the wheel trim and a set of specially-designed tyres for the front wheels.

