Lego is launching a Top Gear-themed Technic set next year

Lego will launch a Top Gear-themed set in early 2020, although it's not currently clear what the model will be.

Indeed, while the studio setup was submitted to the Lego Ideas fan community previously, the incoming set will actually be based on Technic - which means a lot of technical elements such as beams, cogs and gears. And those two things don't seem to fit together (pun obviously intended). It's possible the new set may focus on a particular element of the show, such as a selection of three vehicles for example.

The set will be suitable for older children though, with Lego setting the age range as 9 and above. As a Technic set, "it will provide a more-challenging build and include real-life functionality designed after its real-world car counterparts" says Lego. That sounds like one or more vehicles to us.

Although Top Gear has lost a lot of its lustre in the UK, the show remains BBC Two's biggest show while there's a massive following globally and is one of the BBC's biggest exports. Over 350 million viewers have seen the show worldwide.

The latest series of Top Gear featured Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, which the BBC says was the best-performing series "of recent years". Reading between the lines, that means it's the best-performing since those other guys finished Top Gear and did their other show. Or maybe the best since that other guy left after the other three left, who knows.