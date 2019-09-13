Lego's Creator Expert Gingerbread House has plenty of charm

Although we're pretty against talking about Christmas (or the 'C' word as we prefer to refer to it before December), Lego is really testing our resolve.

Why? It's just announced this, the Lego Creator Expert Gingerbread House, available from 1 October for $100/£85. It looks good enough to eat (but don't try that at home).

It's a 12 plus-rated, 1,477 piece model with plenty of detail including frosted roofs with gum drop buttons, brick-built candy canes and a glittery window in addition to several completely new elements. There's also a power brick so you can make the fireplace glow when a button is pressed.

In other words, it'll be a great decoration to have in your house this Christmas.

The set measures over 21cm high, 26cm wide and 13cm deep creating plenty of space for a gingerbread family including a gingerbread man, gingerbread Woman and gingerbread baby. Other details include toys like a rocking horse and train set plus a fully-furnished bedroom. There's also a candy-pillared doorway, candy-cane signposts and more besides.

The set is the 10th in the Creator Expert range of winter village houses and other buildings.