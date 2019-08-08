Lego finally reveals its Friends-themed set of the Central Perk coffee house

We've known that Lego was going to have a Friends Central Perk-themed set for almost a year and the Danish toymaker has now revealed what it'll look like.

The set launch was bound to be imminent after a teaser video appeared a couple of days ago. It's conveniently timed for Friends' 25th anniversary - the show was first broadcast on 22 September 1994.

Naturally, there are plenty of details from the series inside the Central Perk coffee house interior including the famous couch, window, stage plus minifigures of Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani and Phoebe Buffay plus the excellent Gunther - you'll need to add your own extra customers, though.

The set boasts 1,079 pieces and will retail for $60/£65 - it'll be available for order soon and will be launched on 1 September (it'll also be in Lego Stores, too).

Like many special edition sets that Lego releases these days, the idea was submitted by a fan to its Lego Ideas site - in this case, Aymeric Fievet from Normandy, France. You can still check out his original submission at the Lego Ideas site.

Unlike some other recent Lego Ideas sets, the final model isn't that much different from the original concept and quickly gained enough supporters to make it through to last autumn's Lego Ideas set review.

It also follows in what is now a long line of licensed Lego Ideas sets like The Flintstones, Back to The Future's DeLorean, The Beatles' Yellow Submarine and Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters.