Lego's latest is a detailed model of the iconic Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Lego's collaborations are becoming a little exhausting - now the iconic toy brand has teamed up with Harley-Davidson to produce a model of the Fat Boy bike.

Packed with details, the model is part of the Creator Expert series and as such is for advanced builders only - it's rated as 16+, probably because it's designed to be a model rather than a plaything in the traditional sense of a Lego set.

However, there's still a lot you can fiddle with; you're able to spin the rear tyre to see the Milwaukee-Eight engine in action with moving pistons and dual exhaust pipes.

You can also turn the handlebars, move the gear and brake levers, and flip down the motorcycle’s kickstand.

The model has an authentic dark red and black colour scheme reflective of the 2019 motorcycle’s Wicked Red paint scheme. With 1,023 pieces and measuring 20cm high, 18cm wide and 33cm long, the new model is available later in July.

Harley itself revealed an electric bike earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. The Harley Davidson LiveWire can certainly shift- it'll accelerate from 0-60 in 3 seconds.

You can see it in action at last weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed here:

The LiveWire will cost just shy of £29,000 in the UK and features Standard DC Fast Charge technology that will fully charge the battery in an hour.