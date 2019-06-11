Finally Lego gives us the Jurassic World set we've been waiting for

When you think of Jurassic Park, you think of a Tyrannosaurus Rex and you think about the iconic park entrance. Now Lego is putting them both together in a new and quite massive 3,120 piece set costing £220 (US price not confirmed).

Although it's part of the Jurassic World Lego series, this model - called Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage - is all about the original Jurassic Park movie.

OK, so there's no 1992 Ford Explorer XLT, but you do get six Minifigures including Dr Ian Malcolm, Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Alan Grant, John Hammond, Ray Arnold and Dennis Nedry also appearing. The T.rex is fully posable measuring 22cm high and 69cm long. There are also 42cm high Jurassic Park gates as shown in the original film plus a baby dinosaur figure, too.

There are numerous little references to the events of the original movie including a small control room and a nest with two cracked dinosaur eggs inside, a bunker with a buildable bed for Dr. Malcolm and John Hammond's dining room complete with a table and chair. There's also a mud slide featuring a shaving cream can.

While these are nice little touches, these scenes were surely ripe for an accompanying set featuring the original Jurassic Park Visitors Center - though that has been through the Lego Ideas program for fan-generated potential sets before and didn't get approved.

The Jurassic Park: T. rex Rampage set will be available from Lego direct and its stores from 19 June.