Lego debuts Toy Story 4 sets ahead of the summer movie release

- Lego is releasing six new sets for Toy Story 4, with plenty of minifigure action.

Lego has announced six sets to go alongside this summer's Toy Story 4 blockbuster. The range is all rated 4+ - like some of the recent new Star Wars range - so younger builders can get up close to their favourite characters from the movie including Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep, Forky, Duke Caboom, Ducky and Bunny. There's certainly plenty of minifigure action. 

While the sets aren't branded 'Juniors' like some other recent sets for younger builders, they fit into the same bracket of not being for the usual 5-12 builder. 

Like some of the new 4+ Star Wars sets, there are clearly some parts of the build that younger builders will find too fiddly unless they're particularly experienced with putting together sets. 

Several of the sets are available for less than £20, with the cheapest set at £9. The most expensive set is Buzz & Woody's Carnival Mania at £45. Compared to the prices that Lego is selling some licensed sets for now, we'd say many of this range is actually quite good value for money. Check out all the new Toy Story 4 sets at Lego.com

Here's a full list of the available sets. 

  • 10766 - Woody & RC
  • 10767 - Duke Caboom’s Stunt Show
  • 10769 - RV Vacation
  • 10770 - Buzz & Woody's Carnival Mania!
  • 10771 - Carnival Thrill Coaster
  • 10768 - Buzz & Bo Peep's Playground Adventure
