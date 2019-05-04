Lego Star Wars gets a Boost with this three droid set including R2-D2

May the fourth be with you! And to celebrate, Lego has announced this epic Lego Boost set where you can build some of the galaxy's most iconic droids, R2-D2, the Gonk droid and the mouse droid - yes you can build all three at the same time.

The robots are decently-sized, too; R2-D2 measures over 20cm high. We assume C-3PO was a little too complicated...

It's the first time Lego's Boost drag-and-drop coding has been used for a licensed set and follows other STEM orientated Star Wars kits such as the LittleBits Droid Inventor Kit.

The set won't be out for a while though - 1 September is the launch date so you'll have to wait a little while yet. Although Lego is currently going to town on Star Wars sets at the moment to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the range, the Lego Star Wars Boost Droid Commander set will be launched to mark the closing of the Skywalker saga in Episode IX with the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in December.

The set includes a colour and distance sensor, interactive motor, Bluetooth Move Hub and 1,177 pieces - you'll also need the free Lego Boost Star Wars app which is available for Android, iOS and Amazon Fire tablets.

You'll just need to put the Move Hub into the droid you want to control. With R2-D2, for example, you can plot a course, receive and decode messages and help fly an X-Wing among other functions. There are over 40 missions in all.