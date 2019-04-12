Lego's latest Star Wars 20th anniversary set is the hugely-detailed Tantive IV from A New Hope

In addition to the already-announced Star Wars 20th anniversary sets, Lego has now announced an additional model of the epic Tantive IV. It's 20 years since Lego launched the initial Star Wars sets alongside Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

This new £180 set is available from 3 May. Surprisingly, it isn't branded as being part of the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series unlike last year's Y-Wing Fighter or the epic 7,541-piece Millennium Falcon, both of which we had the pleasure of building.

This set is more modest at 1,768 pieces but is still set to be a building challenge for ages 12 and over. As with the other large-scale Star Wars ships, there look to be some really fiddly parts. It's 62cm long, so is still quite sizeable.

The 950 km/h ship was first seen in the opening scenes of Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977. The model comes with five Lego Star Wars Minifigures including Princess Leia, Captain Antilles and C-3PO.

The elongated hull can be removed to reveal a detailed cockpit with space for two Minifigures and you're also able to see the ship’s conference area, too.

Other details include detachable escape pods, elevating turret guns, spring-loaded shooters and eleven engines at the rear of the craft. You can also carry the model using the radar dish, which is a nice detail.