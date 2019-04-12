Lego goes all out for Avengers: Endgame with these epic sets

The Avengers: Endgame movie is out later this month (25 April in the UK and 26 April in the US) and true to form Lego has dropped some new Marvel Super Heroes sets for the film.

The sets form an all-new series that are now on sale at all the usual retailers including the Lego Shop, Amazon and Argos. See the new Avengers Super Heroes sets at Argos

There are five sets for builders from six-years-old upwards. All enable you to recreate scenes from the Marvel Studios film and save the universe from the evil Thanos.

Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel and Nebula are all available as minifigures as part of the series.

Topping out the range are the Avengers’ Ultimate Quinjet and Compound Battle. One of our favourites is the Iron Man Hall of Armour, where builders can carry out experiments with Tony Stark and capture the Outrider. The set features a range of Iron Man suits – the Iron Man MK 1, Iron Man MK 5, Iron Man MK 41 and Iron Man MK 50.

The sets released are:

$19.99 from Lego US | £19.99 from Lego UK

This set enables you to fight with the Captain America shield shooters and take on three Outriders with Captain America’s bike.

$34.99 from Lego US | £29.99 from Lego UK

Ant-Man is under attack by the Outriders and you can rescue him with the rapid shooter and flick missiles.

$59.99 from Lego US | £54.99 from Lego UK

You can rebuild this Hall of Armour in loads of different ways – it features a modular lab that can be combined and stacked in many different ways. It includes five minifigures: Iron Man MK 1, Iron Man MK 5, Iron Man MK 41, Iron Man MK 50 and an Outrider.

$79.99 from Lego US | £74.99 from Lego UK

This epic ship features stud shooters and rapid shooters and Rocket and Thor in the passenger compartment.

$99.99 from Lego US | £89.99 from Lego UK

Team up with Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Nebula and Ant-Man and defend the Avengers’ compound. There’s an office, secret compartment and radar!