How would you like to own a huge Lego version of the McCallister's House from Home Alone? Macaulay Culkin sure would.

The star of the movie, who played Kevin McCallister, has given an amazing Lego Ideas submission his thumbs up by tweeting the fan-built project and encouraging followers to vote for it.

Lego Ideas is a platform for fans to submit their own builds that could one-day become actual Lego sets to be stocked in stores.

To be eligible for consideration by the Lego Ideas team, they must reach a certain number of votes from supporters.

Builder Alex (adwind) from Ukraine has reached almost 4,000 vote at the time of writing, but we suspect that Culkin's support will now open the floodgates.

UPDATE: I've been informed that someone is already trying to make this a reality. I won't pretend to understand the complexities of how lego sets get made but share this I guess. @LEGOIdeas this is a solid one. https://t.co/Wa4rtlh9nG — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 19, 2019

We heartily approve. The house, modelled on the building in the 1990 Christmas film, was built using around 3,000 bricks and is incredibly detailed.

It has two floors of rooms and furniture, plus the treehouse that Kevin escapes to in the movie. Minifigures of Kevin and the burglars Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) are included.

A few items from Home Alone can also be found in the house, with traps, Buzz McCallister's pet spider and a sleigh to sled down the stairs.

It'd be amazing if this is made into an actual set or even whole Home Alone series. In the words of Kevin McCallister himself, "...Are you thirsty for more?"

You can show your support to the project on its Lego Ideas webpage here.