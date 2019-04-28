From an Apollo 11 replica to a life-sized VW camper, here's a taste of some of the biggest, coolest, and most impressive Lego creations ever.

It's been seven decades since the first Lego bricks debuted, and we've all come a long way in terms of what we can build with them.

It's fair to say they've become a creative outlet for children and adults alike. People who grow up playing with these colourful building blocks have been able to put together some truly mind-blowing builds. From an Apollo 11 replica to a life-sized VW camper, here's a taste of some of the biggest, coolest, and most impressive Lego creations ever. We plan to update this regularly, so keep checking back for more crazy Lego projects.

Volkswagon T2a Camper

Volkswagen

This amazing Lego-fied camper is inspired by the Volkswagen cult classic and took six weeks to build.

It's a life-size vehicle comprised of over 400,000 individual Lego pieces. Those thousands of bricks ended up weighing a total of 1,543 pounds.

The T2 Lego project is the brainchild of Rene Hoffmeister. He's apparently one of only 12 officially certified Lego model builders in the world.

You can get the tiny version here.

The Flash

Sydney's Powerhouse Museum Photography/ Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences

What's that blur you see there? Well, it's The Flash of course, made out of Lego pieces.

Nathan Sawaya is the "professional Lego artist" here, and besides The Flash, he's re-created 10 other DC characters, including Batman and Superman.

Apollo 11 with special guests

Andrew Campbell

This recreation of the Saturn V rocket that powered the Apollo 11 to the moon took 250 hours to complete and used 120,000 bricks.

The sculpture is 19 feet tall. There are also a few fun small details such as R2-D2 and C-3PO boarding the rocket near the top.

Lego architect Ryan McNaught told Gizmodo that his build is this is the tallest LEGO structure in Australia - but that was in 2012.

Jurassic Park Velociraptor

Stefano Giovannini/NY Post

This velociraptor is inspired by Jurassic Park. Made out of 30,000 lego bricks, it stands about 4 feet high and 12 feet long.

The raptor took Chris Steininger 350 hours to build. Steininger says he is a second-generation Master Builder. His father, Dan, is a Lego designer.

Giraffe at Legoland Windsor Resort

Jesse Costa/WBUR

You can see this 19-foot tall, 22,000 Duplo brick Giraffe stationed outside the Legoland Windsor Resort.

Just about every Legoland Discovery Center has one of these gigantic giraffes outside, so if you have one nearby, you can check out a life-size build yourself.

Dragon at Downtown Disney

Derek Burgan

This Lego-fied dragon greets visitors as they enter the Lego store in Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. (Anyone else wondering how those bricks hold up submerged in water 24/7?)

Anyway, be careful if you visit at night, we suspect your little ones could end up having nightmares.

Batmobile

DC Comics/Art of the Brick

Who hasn't dreamed of having their own personal Batmobile in their garage?

If you're willing to spend 480 hours working on one yourself, you might be able to live that dream out with your own version of this 19-foot Batmobile. It was designed and assembled by Lego Master Builders.

Fox, or art?

Sean Kenney

New York artist Sean Kenney creates all sorts of Lego creations for exhibits and home decor. Here's one of his commissioned pieces - a life-size fox.

Star Wars Death Star

Legoland Windsor

This 9-foot-tall recreation of the Death Star was made by Legoland Windsor in the UK and uses over 500,000 bricks.

Bison at Nature Connects

Sean Kenney

Another Sean Kenney creation, these bison took 700 hours to complete and are part of his "Nature Connects" solo exhibit tour.

Earl Grey, the elephant

Steve Parsons/PA

This elephant is part of a Great Brick Safari exhibition featuring 80 animals made out of Lego bricks.

It stands over 8 feet tall and is comprised of over 271,000 bricks. An African elephant nicknamed Earl Grey, it's the centrepiece of the safari at RHS Garden Wisley in Woking.

The Queen (and her corgi)

Trip Advisor

This was displayed at Hamley’s toy store in London for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. It shows Queen Elizabeth and one of her trusted royal corgis.

Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter

Lego

This is an exact 1:1 scale replica of Luke Skywalker's preferred mode of transportation.

Put together in Lego Model Shop in Kladno, Czech Republic. it used over five million bricks, weighs 45 thousand pounds, and is 43 feet long with a 44-foot wingspan.

Working Bugatti Chiron

Lego

Lego's Technic design team built this 1:1 scale version of a Bugatti Chiron after releasing a smaller set for sale.

The truly awesome part of this build is that it moves. It might not have the speed of an actual Bugatti, but it has 5hp and can actually go down the road.

Two-story-tall Tower Bridge

TopGear

Land Rover and a group of Lego experts set out to break the world record for bricks used in a Lego structure, and the 5,805,846-brick Tower Bridge was the final product.

The bridge is structurally sound enough to support cars while also being over two stories tall. The installation took five months to construct on the grounds of Packington Hall in Warwickshire, in the UK.

Ironman Hulkbuster Armor

The Toy Store (Facebook)

This life-size Hulkbuster armor was built for The Toy Store Oxford Street ahead of the release of The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It weighs over a ton and is over 8-foot tall, but it'd still be no match for the Hulk.

Thor at Comic-Con

Lego

Even when made of Lego bricks, Chris Hemsworth is a piece of perfection that we're not worthy to look upon.

This statue debuted at Comic-Con 2017 ahead of the film Thor: Ragnarok. Lego and Marvel teamed up for the project.

Great White Shark

Steve Gerling/Wired.com

This 21-foot Great White Shark was built by one of Lego's Master Builders, Steve Gerling, and will definitely trigger the Jaws theme when you see it.

If you want to see more of his work, head over to the Bronx Zoo. He has a giant giraffe there, among other things.

Honda Civic Type R

Lego/Honda

Over in Australia, this beautifully crafted life-sized version of the Honda Civic Type R was created using over 320,000 Lego bricks.

It was crafted by Ryan "Brickman" McNaught and his expert team who spent 1,000 hours to put the car together. The results are undeniably awesome and even include illuminating headlights. The video of the car does it even more justice than the photos.

Functional Lego Hotrod

Steve Sammartino/Romanian Raul/Super Awesome Micro Project

Back in 2013, two Australian Lego fanatics, Steve Sammartino and Romanian Raul, created this magnificent driving machine.

A Hotrod-styled life-sized Lego car made from 500,000 pieces of Lego and with 256 working pistons that drive its functional engine. We'd highly recommend checking out the video to see it in action.

LEGO Speeds Champions Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H

Lego

In 2017 a Formula 1 Ferrari was given the Lego treatment, with nearly 350,000 Lego bricks going into this fantastic life-sized build of the awesome racing machine.

The Scuderia Ferrari SF70H in Lego form is certainly something to be marvelled at. Seeing it constructed in a time-lapse video is also something special to witness.

Ford Mustang replica

Lego/Ford

A couple of years ago, this replica of a 1960's Ford Mustang was created from just under 200,000 Lego and Duplo bricks.

It was then deposited outside Legoland Florida for adoring automotive and Lego fans alike to admire. The monster car measures over 15 feet and stands at four feet tall. Working headlights and real-life engine sounds were the highlights of this life-sized build.

Kennedy Space Centre

Lego

Although not technically "life-sized" this build is certainly gargantuan.

Taking 2,500 hours to complete, this replica of the Kennedy Space Center used a staggering 750,000 bricks to complete. It also included a brilliant Space Shuttle that stood at 6 foot tall on the launchpad.

McLaren Senna

Lego/Mclaren

There are a fair few car replicas on this list, but the Lego build of the McLaren Senna might be one of our favourites. It took 30 people over 2,700 hours and nearly 470,000 Lego bricks to build this beautiful racing machine. Add to that a "fully interactive build" that included working sounds, lights and even the ability to control the engine and you get an idea of how impressive this machine is.

The McLaren Senna build even included Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres with orange sidewall graphics and an interior that people could sit in. Hilariously, the Lego version of the car weighed more than the real thing - clocking in at 1.9 tons compared to the 1.374 tons of the actual car.

Pharaoh in Florida

Sandi Thomas

This model of an ancient Egyptian Pharaoh is in Legoland Florida. It stands close to 20-foot tall and is a part of the Lost Kingdom adventure.

Michelangelo's David in Portland

Leon (Flickr)

What could possibly be a more tasteful and elegant piece of art than a 1:1 replica of Michelangelo's David?

Of course, there's one small detail missing. Heh. It was made by artist Nathan Sawaya for the "Art of the Brick" exhibit at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland.

An impressive tiger

Nathan Sawaya

Another fantastic work by Nathan Sawaya sees the creation of a tiger. A perfect celebration for the Year of the Tiger. This beast took 20,000 Lego bricks to make. Impressive and beautiful, just like the real thing.

Life sized Mario

Bricker Builds

Back in the middle of 2021, it was possible to buy and build your very own life-sized Mario. It took 5,000 bricks to construct and cost an eye-watering $899 USD but was magnificent.

This version of the Italian plumber stood at around two feet tall, so not the largest on this list, but still impressive. It's also magnificent and bound to be appealing to Mario and Lego fans alike.