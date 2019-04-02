Lego's 20th anniversary Star Wars sets are now on sale

Lego has unleashed a small collection of anniversary Star Wars sets to celebrate 20 years of the sub-brand and they've just gone on sale. They'll 2019 is a big year for Star Wars as we build-up towards Star Wars Episode IX and the end of the current trilogy.

The new sets are based around iconic ships from the series and each set includes a 20th anniversary minifigure. All but one of the sets clock in under the £40/$40 mark.

The first Lego Star Wars sets debuted in 1999 alongside The Phantom Menace and was the Danish toymaker's first licensed series, sold alongside the more traditional "space Lego" series.

If you're thinking your collection of Lego Star Wars isn't that completest, we wouldn't worry; Lego has produced around 700 Star Wars-themed sets so far, so it's rather a comprehensive series - that works out at around 35 sets a year. And, of course, that includes several versions of classic ships and scenes like the Millennium Falcon.

The Star Wars anniversary sets are:

This 125 piece set features Han Solo as the anniversary figure, while there's also a shadow trooper and three Stormtroopers with stud blasters you can transport around the galaxy.

With Luke as the featured minifigure, the podracer enables you to sit young Anakin inside back in the days before he got corrupted by the Dark Side. The podracer also features a handle so you can zoom through the canyons of Tatooine…

Featuring Darth Vader as the limited-edition minifigure, this set enables you to protect the Wookiee warrior with the armoured AT-RT Walker. You can turn and fire the stud shooter at the Dwarf Spider Droid to stop it destroying your position.

With Lando as the limited edition minifigure, this set enables you to win the Battle of Hoth with Luke and Dak Ralter in the Snowspeeder from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. You can speed over the ice and launch the spring-loaded shooters. Then fire the rear stud shooter and harpoon!

This set is more expensive at around $119 (so we're thinking just over £100). If you don't know, it's Boba Fett’s personal starship and the ship has a handle so you can fly it around. Like one of the recent Lego Movie 2 sets, you can pull the triggers to fire the spring-loaded shooters. Han Solo in carbonite can also be loaded into the hold! Princess Leia is the special 20th anniversary minifigure.

