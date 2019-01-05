With Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in cinemas in February and the London Toy show just around the corner at the end of January, Lego has revealed one of the new sets for the movie kids, old and young, will be able to buy.

Welcome to Apocalypseburg is based on a key location from film and is made up of 3,178 pieces and features a whopping 12 brand new different LEGO mini-figures including Emmet, Lucy, LEGO Batman and Harley Quinn.

The set measures a huge 52cm tall, 49cm wide and 33cm deep and features one of the largest Statue of Liberty models ever created in brick form, and while packed with dozens of Easter Eggs from the new movie, doesn't appear to include a minifig of Charlton Heston from the original Planet of the Apes movie it was clearly inspired by.

The set features one of the movie’s key locations in the wasteland of what used to be Emmet and Lucy’s beloved city Bricksburg, now reduced to rubble and known as Apocalypseburg.

According to Lego:

"Builders can explore the sights of Apocalypseburg with this unique 360-degree play experience built from over 3,000 pieces. Go for a coffee in Coffee Unchained with its very own buildable coffee machine, workout in the gym created from an old train carriage. Venture up to the top of Lady Liberty to visit the rooftop diner to enjoy a delicious hot dog or relax in the chill-out room hidden within the Statue. Open the sewer to discover the world of the Sewer Babies before heading to Lucy's hideout to prepare for battle against the invading DUPLO space aliens."

Lego fans that like to geek out about these things will also notice that you get new brick colours; sandgreen and sandblue, as well as, exclusive only available in this set, barbed wire.

The set will be available directly from LEGO Retail stores and online from 16 January and cost $299.99 in the US and £279.99 in the UK.