Lego reveals Overwatch sets and availability: check them all out

Lego has revealed the long-anticipated lineup of Overwatch-themed sets. Strangely, the sets will be available on 1 January rather than before Christmas, but we guess these sets will still sell well after the holiday period.

The series is mostly comprised of smaller sets between $14.99 and $39.99 (we've only been sent US pricing so far). First up is the 129 piece 75970 Tracer vs Widowmaker set (main pic above) that recreates the drone satellite from the Watchpoint: Gibraltar map where Overwatch heroes Tracer and Widowmaker battle for control of the payload.

The other end of the scale is the 730 piece 75975 Watchpoint: Gibraltar set to go alongside it - that's the biggest set in the series and will set you back $90.

Also among the smaller sets is a 197 piece Hanzo vs. Genji set recreates the epic face-off for the Hanamura dojo between the rival dragon brothers.

The 75972 Dorado Showdown with the recognisable building from the Dorado map and three characters - Soldier: 76, Reaper and McCree. There are naturally Overwatch weapons and a payload truck like in the game included, too.

As well as the Watchpoint: Gibraltar set, the larger sets comprise a fully-configurable 602 piece display model of Bastion (75974) which can be changed from recon to sentry mode without rebuilding. That's $50.

Then there's a 75973 D.Va and Reinhardt tank model set for $40. Both of the tank models can open to hold the minifigures as you'd expect - there are weapons for play as well as a large buildable Rocket Hammer, too.

Lego made the announcement at BlizzCon in Anaheim where it also revealed this huge model of D.Va.