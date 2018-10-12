11 epic Lego sets you'll want to build

Lego sets have come in all sizes for a long time, but what if you're a really big fan keen to tuck into something that's going to take you longer than an hour to build?

Over the last couple of years, we've seen a trend from Lego to offer bigger and bigger sets. Whether it was the epic 7,000 piece Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon in 2017 that's still the largest set ever 6,020 piece Hogwarts Castle set from this year, there's no doubt that you can now get some serious sets to keep you or the kids entertained for days.

Here are our favourite big builds available to buy today:

Featuring 27 - yes 27 - minifigures from the Harry Potter universe, this huge set lets you build Hogwarts including the Great Hall, Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, Room of Requirement, the Chamber of Secrets, Devils Snare room and Professor Dolores Umbridge's office as well as Professor Dumbledore's study. You also get to build Hargrid's hut, play with the moving staircases and stare at the Whomping Willow complete with a Flying Ford Anglia in its branches. Hogwarts Castle is made up of 6,020 pieces and measures over 58cm high, 69cm wide and 43cm deep so make sure you've got somewhere to store it afterwards.

Who ya gonna call? This £284.99 Ghostbusters Firehouse Headquarters is listed by Lego as "Hard to find". if you do manage to get one you'll be building a 4,634 piece set that comes with nine minifigures and some ghosts including Slimer. The building should also fit in with the company's other Creator Expert town sets so you can put it on the same street. Oh, and it doesn't even come with Ecto-1 which is sold separately.

Not to be mistaken with the much smaller and cheaper Millennium Falcon sold by Lego, this model features 7,541 pieces and focuses on the original spaceship rather than the slightly tweaked one used in the latest movies. Part of the Ultimate Collector's Edition, it's absolutely massive measuring in at 21cm high, 84cm long, and 56cm wide. It's one of the company's biggest models. The ship comes with all the usual characters, new and old, as well as handful of droids.

Part of the company's Technic range, this 1:8 scale Lego Bugatti Chiron replica model features working doors, 8-speed gearbox with moveable paddle gearshift and a steering wheel with the Bugatti emblem. Coming in 3,599 pieces there's even a key that lets you switch the active rear wing from handling to top speed position.

The Lego Architecture and Creator ranges have been hugely popular and this replica of the Taj Mahal sits in the Creator Expert range. Consisting of 5,923 mostly beige pieces, the set enables you to build the iconic Taj Mahal including sweeping arches, ornate domes, soaring minarets and decorative finials. It measures over 43cm high, 51cm wide and 51cm deep. Those looking for something closer to home should check out the Tower Bridge set, too. It's ever so slightly smaller and cheaper, but equally impressive.

This Lego rollercoaster features 4,124 pieces and lets you have fun at the fairground. When you're not playing with the rollercoaster itself, check out the array of concession stores including a cotton candy cart, merch stand, waiting area with bench, and fountain with pond and even a frog. If you want to motorise the rollercoaster so you don't have to do anything you'll need a Lego Power Functions M-Motor.

We've seen it time and time again on Disney movies and this set lets you rebuild the famous Disney castle found at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. This 4,080-piece set comes with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Daisy and Donald Duck and Tinker Bell. Once built you can spin the castle around and see all the rooms you've built.

This set lets you build the Mack Anthem truck and trailer and features an array of authentic details and functions including a detachable trailer with extendable outriggers, landing legs, synchronized crane arms and a container with lockable doors. If that's not what you fancy you can alternatively build the Mack LR garbage truck instead. Part of the Technic family, you'll get 2,595 pieces in the box. Depending on how fast you can build, expect this to take between five and 10 hours.

Another Star Wars inspired set, Betrayal at Cloud City is slightly smaller than the other Lego Star Wars sets, but still fairly epic featuring 2,812 pieces. As the name suggests it is a diorama of Cloud City from The Empire Strikes Back and lets you relive moments from Star Wars V. You'll get 18 minifigs, four sections to build including the gantry in which Vadar and Luke battle at the end and take off in Boba Fett's Slave 1 spaceship.

The Lego Death Star has 4,016 pieces and plenty of rooms to play in including a superlaser control room, Imperial conference chamber, hangar bay, Emperor Palpatine’s throne room, Droid maintenance room, detention block, trash compactor, tractor beam, cargo area, and 2 movable turbo laser towers. Measuring 41cm by 42cm you'll get 23 minifigs in the box to play with. You've got to provide your own fleet of X-Wings though when it comes to blowing it up.

It's the smallest set we've picked in terms of pieces - only 826 - but this is still an impressive set nonetheless. Standing a metre high on your desk, it's a motorised replica of a Vestas wind turbine and comes complete with adjustable wind turbine blades, detailed tower, movable nacelle with aircraft warning lights, Vestas service vehicle, trees, greenery and a house with garden, flowers, picket fence and a patio with 2 chairs, table and a parasol. Perhaps even more exciting for Lego collectors, it features the new spruce tree which is manufactured from sustainably sourced plant-based plastic rather than the usual Lego plastic.