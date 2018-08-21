Lego's latest Star Wars set is a must for fans of The Empire Strikes Back

If you're a fan of both Lego and Star Wars then this will be one of your goals this Christmas.

The Betrayal at Cloud City (75222) set enables you to relive unforgettable moments from Star Wars: The Empire Strike Back - flick through the gallery above to see more images.

With 2,812 pieces and measuring 16 x 58 x 56cm, the detailed set is divided into four sections, each depicting memorable scenes from the classic movie – and there's even a landing platform for Boba Fett’s Slave I ship.

Elsewhere there's a detailed promenade, a dining room with seating for five minifigures, a trash processing room complete with conveyor belt and deactivated droid and a balcony for Luke vs Vader duels.

There’s also carbon freeze chamber with a function to ‘freeze’ Han in carbonite, an interrogation chamber and prison cell and even a secondary landing platform for the Twin-Pod Cloud Car.

The set also includes a whopping 18 minifigures: Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker in Bespin outfits, Chewbacca, C3PO, Lando Calrissian, Lobot, 2 Cloud City Guards, two Cloud Car Pilots, Leia and Han in Hoth outfits, Darth Vader, Boba Fett, two Stormtroopers and an Ugnaught plus R2-D2 and IG-88 droids.

New minifigure details include Leia’s red dress, Han’s Corellian blood stripe, Luke’s dark-tan Dagobah outfit, the Ugnaught’s head decoration and the cloud car pilots. You also get stacks of weapons including lightsabers, blasters and more.

Available on 1 October, Betrayal at Cloud City will cost £300/$350. Also check out: This rollercoaster is one of the biggest Lego sets ever - and it can even be powered