Harry Potter fans rejoice! Lego has blown up Hogwarts Castle into a huge 6,000 piece mega-set. It's predictably huge at 69cm wide and 58cm high so as is the case with any massive model you'll need somewhere you can actually store it!

It's available from 15 August (although the Lego Shop says 1 September) for a whopping £350/$400 and features 27 microfigures (note, NOT minifigures) including Harry Potter, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, Professor Snape, Argus Filch, Lord Voldemort and a buildable Hungarian Horntail dragon.

There are also four minifigures of Hogwarts founders Helga Hufflepuff, Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin.

Lego's Harry Potter sets date back to 2001 and there have been several versions of Hogwarts before - the also new 75954 Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall and 4709 Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle to name but two.

This new set also features the Great Hall complete with stained glass windows and banners. There's also Hagrid’s Hut complete with Aragog the Acromantula plus Whomping Willow, featuring a certain Ford Anglia stuck in its spinning branches. There's plenty of other detail too, including Professor Dumbledore’s office.

