Can't afford a real Bugatti Chiron? Build this Lego Technic model instead

Owning a real Bugatti Chiron may be all well and good, but drive it out on the road and it will depreciate in value and be susceptible to stone chips and bird droppings. Why waste all that money when you can invest in your very own Lego Technic model of the acclaimed supercar and have hours of fun building it in the process?

The latest addition to the Lego Technic range, which has been developed in collaboration with Bugatti, consists of 3,600 pieces - a walk in the park compared to the 7,541 pieces of the Millennium Falcon - and measures 14 x 56 x 25cm, making it 1:8 scale.

Of course, being a Technic model, it has moving parts too. In the case of the Chiron, it has an active rear wing to mimic the real life one that automatically adjusts depending on your speed, a movable paddle gearshift inside the cockpit and a realistic W16 engine with moving pistons. The doors can open too so you can properly admire the intricate detail of the cockpit, including the Bugatti emblem emblazoned on the steering wheel.

Each model has its own serial number which is kept hidden under the hood, and the only way to access it is to use the Bugatti Speed Key, something actual Bugatti owners need to use to make their car reach its full speed. The Speed Key can also be used to adjust the rear spoiler.

One final touch is a Bugatti overnight bag hidden under the hood, something that actual Chiron owners get included with their car. The Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron comes in an authentic dual-tone blue colour finish and is shipped with a display box and coffee table book which includes the instructions.

The Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron is available now for £330. Pocket change compared to the 2.4 million Euros required for a real one.