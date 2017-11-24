Mega discount on Lego Death Star, this is the Black Friday deal you're looking for

It's Black Friday, and there are great deals all over the web. For those of you who are fans of Star Wars and Lego, there are cracking deals to be had right now, including the huge Lego Death Star.

As Lego sets go, few are more desirable or iconic than the Death Star. Lego's massive 4,016 piece set is now on offer direct from the toy giant for one day only. It's now £327.99, down from £409.99.

The Death Star stands at 41cm tall and 42cm wide, and includes a grand total of 23 mini figures. Those include Grand Toff Markin, Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, R2-D2, three versions of Luke Skywalker, two versions of Han Solo, Obi-Wan Kenobi and many more.

As well as being ginormous and hosting masses of mini figures, you get spring-loaded shooters, lightsabres, blasters rifles, a TIE Advanced fighter with space for Vader inside.

In short, this definitely is the Lego set you're looking for this holiday season, and it's now on sale for £83 less than it normally would.

The deal isn't expected to last past today, so be sure to snag it now if you've had the intention of investing in this rare collectible building set.