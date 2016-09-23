Flybrix is a do-it-yourself flying drone kit that uses Lego pieces

Ever want to build a drone from scratch? Well, now you can using Lego.

Flybrix is offering a unique, do-it-yourself drone kit, which is based on the idea that if you crash your drone, you can rebuild it and make it airborne again within minutes. This is all possible because the Flybrix's drone is mostly made from Lego pieces. They aren't officially affiliated, but Flybrix is compatible with the toy brand, allowing you to make use of your Lego collection in a new way.

Not only can you customise the construction and look of your aerial craft using Lego, but you can get other parts from Flybrix to add more motors, whether it be four, six, or eight, thus enhancing your drone's flight capabilities. The Flybrix kit starts at $149 and comes with all the components you need to get flying out-of-the-box, but for $40 more you can get a deluxe kit that allows you to build "quad, hex, and octo airframe designs".

The deluxe kit also comes with the Flybrix Radio Control Expansion Pack. It's a physical RC controller (costs $80 on its own) that adds the "traditional R/C joystick flying experience", according to Flybrix. However, both available kits work with the complementary Flybrix iOS and Android app, allowing you to pilot your Lego drone via your mobile device.

Check out Flybrix's promo video below for more details.