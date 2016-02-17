Everybody needs to get behind Lego Monument Valley right now

We've often been fond of proposed Lego sets that appear on Lego Ideas, but one of the latest has particularly piqued our interest.

Lego Ideas (formerly Cuusoo) is an online place where budding builders put forward their potential toy sets and hope to garner enough support to give the Danish brick brand food for thought when it comes to releasing new products.

One of the latest to appear on the site is Lego Monument Valley - a set designed around the award-winning game for iOS and Android.

It utilises Lego bricks to build several stunning puzzle landscapes in the game, including The Garden, The Labyrinth and Water Palace.

The set has been designed by Lego Ideas user Isometry and currently stands on 2,761 supporters. A Lego Ideas project requires the support of 10,000 users before it falls into consideration by the moderators.

It has 521 days left to do so though, so there's every chance.

You can pledge your support for Lego Monument Valley on its dedicated Lego Ideas project page.

There have been plenty of Lego Ideas (nee Cuusoo) sets that have been made into real products in the past, including one for Back to the Future. The Minecraft sets also started out as a community backed concept.

