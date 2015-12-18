Which Star Wars: The Force Awakens Lego set should you buy?

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is now out in cinemas across the globe and to coincide with the new movie, Lego has released a number of new Star Wars Force Awakens Lego sets so you can relive the action of the film, after you've built it of course.

With seven sets to get though, and a combination of characters in each one, which is the best one to get? We detail what you get, who you get in each box, and even started building some of them ourselves.

It is the big daddy of the seven sets coming thousands of pieces an estimated build time of around 10 hours - That should sort out a dull weekend.

This recreation of the Millennium Falcon for the new series of movies features the all important square satellite dish instead of the round one lost at the end of Return of the Jedi, and an older Hans solo (now with grey hair) and ageing Chewie.

Just like the original Lego Star Wars Falcon that fetches up to £2,500 in some circles the roof lifts off to reveal the innards complete with secret compartment, holo-chess board and more.

You get six minifigures including Rey, Finn, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Tasu Leech and Kanjiklub Gang Member.

£129.99

If you are more about supporting the dark side, then you need to get Kylo Ren's personal Command Shuttle.

It also comes with six minifigures including Kylo Ren, General Hux, First Order Officer, two First Order Crew, and a First Order Stormtropper Officer.

The starship comes with opening front, rear, and bottom storage bays, wing mounted, spring loaded shooters, and detachable weapons racks, and as you might be able to tell from the picture, it's big and tall.

£99.99

Those Stormtroppers have got to get around somehow and this heavily armoured transporter comes with spring-loaded shooters, a top mounted dual-stud shooter and a cargo bay for all the minifigures you get in the box.

Measuring 5-inches high, 12-inches long and 5-inches wide, it's been designed to look like it hovers.

The set includes seven minifigs including two Resistance soldiers, two First Order Stormtroopers, two First Order Flametroopers, and Captain Phasma.

£79.99

One of our favourite sets of the new selection, Poe's X-Wing fighter comes with four spring-loaded shooters, two stud shooters, retractable landing gear, opening wings, a cockpit with space for a minifigure and a slot for BB-8.

The set includes three minifigures: Poe Dameron, Resistance Ground Crew and a Resistance X-Wing Pilot, as well as BB-8.

£69.99

No way near as impressive as the X-Wing, the Lego Tie Fighter features a two-minifigure cockpit, spring loaded shooters, and a rotating antenna.

The set comes with four minifigures including two First Order Tie Fighter Pilots, a First Order Officers, and a First Order Crewmember.

£59.99

This rapid response vehicle from the movie is designed to get your Stormtroppers around quickly and comes with a slew of weapons and ammunition.

The set includes three minifigures with assorted weapons: 2 First Order Snowtroopers and a First Order Snowtrooper Officer

£39.99

The cheapest of the seven sets, and the only way to get lead character Rey, this is her Speeder from the film. The Speeder set comes with side-mounted bag, blaster, buzzsaw and electrobinoculars.

In the box you'll get Rey and Unkar’s Thug with a crowbar

£19.99