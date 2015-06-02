The Big Bang Theory gets Lego-fied, see the cast in minifig form

Those of you who love The Big Bang Theory will be stoked to hear Lego has had its way with the show.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Lego has created a set for The Big Bang Theory. It's described as "Leonard and Sheldon’s Lego living room set" - and it features all the main characters as Lego minifigures. The set, which was designed by two fans from Sweden and the US, has seven minifigs in total.

The Big Bang Theory is an American sitcom on CBS. The eighth season just premiered last autumn. It's primarily about four intelligent scientists living in Pasadena. They work as physicists, aerospace engineers, and astrophysicists, and their awkward geekiness helps drive the series' overall comedic tone.

Browse the gallery to see some characters - Leonard, Sheldon, Penny, Howard, Raj - plasticised. Leonard has a recycling shirt, while Sheldon has his lightning bolt shirt - both iconic outfits the characters would typically don. You can also see Penny in pink, and Raj and Howie in purple and red, respectively.

If you want to get the whole set, it will cost $59.99 when it launches this summer.