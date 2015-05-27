The guy who made Lego Ghostbusters a thing has now dreamed up an X-Files set

Sci-fi geeks will be glad to learn that the man who designed last year's Ghostbusters 30th Anniversary set for Lego has gone back to the drawing board and mocked up an entirely new and brilliant idea: a Lego X-Files set.

The Lego Group allows people to submit concepts, and after a lengthy review process, it will always select one idea and turn it into a mass-produced Lego set for commercial availability, with the original designer typically receiving a small percentage of royalties. Brent Waller submitted his Ghostbusters idea last year to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster.

His Lego set was selected and went into full production. It featured well-known Ghostbusters characters in minifig form, including Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore, as well as renditions of the Ectomobile (called "Ecto-1"), which is based on a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Ambulance, and even the Slimer ghost. You can read more about the set here.

Anyway, Waller has now shared a concept for an X-Files-themed Lego set via Flickr. The timing is great, considering The X-Files is getting a revival (with a miniseries expected to premire next January). Waller published 9 renders in total, and many of them showcase beloved characters, like Dana Scully and Fox Mulder. He even recreated aliens, sets, and the "I want to believe" poster.

It's not clear if Waller has submitted this new idea to Lego, but we've asked him for more details. Meanwhile, check out the gallery above.

UPDATE: Waller told Pocket-lint that he submitted The X-Files set idea to Lego, but Lego ultimately rejected it due to the mature content of the Sci-Fi show (which is apparently not a good fit for Lego and its values). Waller said he found that reason "perfectly understandable".