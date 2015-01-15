You must watch this: Top Gear and Lego team for perhaps the weirdest trailer for a show yet

Ever wondered what Top Gear would be like if it was animated and in Lego? No, us neither but bizarrely the BBC's official trailer for series 22 is exactly that. It is Lego representation of the show. Wow.

It's actually quite good, with each of the presenters mostly retaining their traits even when rendered in plastic. Richard Hammond is a bit clumsy, James May has floppy hair and Jeremy Clarkson tries to avoid running into any Argentinians. Probably.

The Stig features in the trailer too, which is over two minutes long. Well, bits of him do anyway.

"In this behind-the-scenes clip, we can reveal exactly what goes on just before the boys appear on your televisual screens to present your favouritest motoring programme in the world. In a parallel Lego Universe, that is. Yes, the chaps behind the world-renowned sticky bricks have helped us whip up an exclusive Lego trailer," said the BBC.

It's all a bit weird (especially the voice acting, which isn't quite Lego The Movie standard) but it's fun and well worth a watch.

The new series itself starts "soon" on BBC Two but a special "An Evening With Top Gear" preview of what to expect will appear on the Top Gear YouTube channel from this Sunday, 18 January at 9pm.